Community feedback floods social media regarding Lincoln Park Zoo improvements

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The nearly 100-year-old Lincoln Park Zoo remains a free space where families gather and many children get their first glimpse of wildlife.

A recent Facebook post has sparked a wave of suggestions and curiosity over the state of the zoo. In a single day, more than 100 people commented on the post, which asked, "How can we make our zoo better?"

Locals have been chiming in with ideas ranging from more interactive activities, more animals and larger enclosures, to charging admission to help with upgrades.

"I'm sure a lot of people come and enjoy the zoo free of charge and we love to offer that, but there are definitely people who throw a lot of money in there. I think regardless, people care about it," said Andy Janicki, coordinator of the Lincoln Park Zoological Society.

Janicki says they rely on donations and grants and have no plans to charge admission. But he and other members do want to hear more from the community.

Watch the full broadcast here.

Manitowoc Zoo Concerns and Updates

"My response to any of the comments are, I'd love for you to come to one of our board meetings. We are always looking for great ideas and and fresh ideas from new board members," said Bill Fricke, president of the Lincoln Park Zoological Society.

The zoo says it is updating habitats, like the bird aviary.

"We just like coming here on a beautiful day and walking around, and to see the animals is a real bonus," said Ann Boeckman, a zoo visitor.

Some visitors suggested ideas not just for the animals, but for people who come to see them.

"I know they have basic vending machines, but maybe some more refreshments just for people in the summertime," said Nicole Schlembach, a zoo visitor.

The zoo says for others who want to learn more about what's going on or offer suggestions, visit their Facebook page or sign up for their newsletter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

