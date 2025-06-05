SHEBOYGAN — This week, the Stefanie H. Weill Center, a prominent arts and entertainment nonprofit, announced plans to expand its property and enhance its amenities.

“The Weill Center owns a lot of unusable buildings, nearly half a block, in downtown Sheboygan," said Executive Director Katy Glodosky.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Recognizing the need for a refresh, the organization took take significant steps forward.

In show business, that means go big or go home.

"The design process aims to complement the existing historic theater — known for its Spanish Revival architecture," Glodosky stated.

This nearly century-old building is set to receive its first facelift in 25 years.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Weill Center

Proposed plans include a larger lobby.

“As you can see, we have space in here for not 1,050 people. It gets quite packed in here when we have a full house,” Glodosky demonstrated.

The upgraded lobby will feature a bar and fine furnishings that match the grandiose features of the current space. Additionally, plans incorporate a lobby balcony lounge on the mezzanine floor and a rooftop patio and stage for local artists.

Weill Center

Weill Center

“We’re looking forward to also being able to have an ADA-accessible family restroom, additional concessions area, new ticket office amenities, new area for merchandise, coat rooms,” Glodosky emphasized.

The $13 million proposal has been years in the making and incorporates feedback from hundreds of community members.

Watch: Sheboygan community's feedback helped design Weill Center expansion

Sheboygan community's feedback helped design Weill Center expansion — Here's what's in the plans

“These people are also exploring our downtown, dining at our restaurants, shopping local…” in businesses like Sully's Ride Shop.

Matt Childs co-owns the biker boutique just across the street from the Weill Center.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“Any improvement to the downtown scene here is an improvement for us," he said.

Childs grew up in Sheboygan.

“I’ve always thought Sheboygan was a gem of the Midwest.," he said. "There’s so much potential there as well, so improvements like this just pile on top of that, so we’re excited.”

However, the Weill Center cannot fund the project alone. The nonprofit needs about $7 million more to proceed full steam ahead.

“This is going to involve everyone to bring this project to life,” Glodosky added.

With full funding secured, renovations could be completed as early as November 2026.

To learn more or to donate, visit weillcenter.com.