Kelly Hallinan joined NBC 26 as a sports reporter in October 2024.

Prior to joining NBC 26, Kelly was the weekend sports anchor and reporter at WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana. She covered Purdue University Athletics, the Indianapolis Colts and a wide variety of high school sports.

Her coverage in West Lafayette included Purdue’s two NCAA tournaments, the NFL Combine, the Citrus Bowl, the NBA Combine and All-Star Game, and the Big Ten football and basketball championships.

Beyond sports scores and highlights, Kelly enjoyed sharing the stories and accomplishments of numerous collegiate and local athletes.

Kelly graduated Cum Laude from Butler University with a major in Sports Media and a minor in Web Design and Development. During her time at Butler, Kelly interned for FOX Sports, ESPN, the SEC Network, WISH-TV and Butler Athletics. She also served as a sideline reporter and play-by-play announcer for the Big East Digital Network.

Kelly is a native New Yorker, born and raised near New York City. When she is not at NBC 26 covering the Packers, she loves to play pickleball and spend time with her golden retriever, Brickley.