Claire Peterson is the neighborhood reporter for Oshkosh, a community she is a member of and covers for NBC 26.

She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she wrote for a local news service and served as Copy Chief for the school’s newspaper. After graduating, she was an intern for an auto body magazine in St. Paul, before making a cross-country move to Montana in 2022.

In Montana, Claire reported for KPAX, a station based in Missoula, where she discovered her favorite part of being a journalist is meeting people and telling their stories. After about two years of living in the mountains, she decided to get back to her Midwest roots and join the NBC 26 team.

Claire grew up just north of the Twin Cities. Yes, she grew up a Vikings fan, but we hope you can look past that! She spent much of her childhood boating and fishing in Northern Minnesota and is excited to learn more about the Sturgeon buzz on Lake Winnebago. When she’s not playing with her dog, Pongo, Claire enjoys painting, reading fantasy books ,and rewatching the Harry Potter movies over and over again.

If you’re an Oshkosh or Winnebago County resident, feel free to send any story ideas, restaurant recommendations, or general comments to Claire at claire.peterson@nbc26.com