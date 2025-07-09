Wisconsin to allocate $5 million to attract movie production to the state

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Legislature included $5 million in the state budget to establish a film incentive program and a state film office. Local film lovers say it will encourage more business in the state.



Wisconsin's film incentive program was cut in 2013, but it was brought back in the 2025-27 budget.

Producers can be reimbursed for 25% of the money they spend within Wisconsin on a project.

Film makers and enthusiasts say the film incentive program will be beneficial to the state.

James Tishler is a senior radio, TV and film student at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

"Film making is my big passion,” he says.

Tishler says the Wisconsin state budget could inspire more people like him to stay in the state.

“It’s the golden goose," he says. "It’s exactly what Wisconsin needed because instead of going out to places like Illinois or Minnesota or Michigan to go work on productions, you can go shoot a movie at Lambeau, you can shoot a movie at Miller Park, there’s tons of places around Wisconsin where you can make films, especially for small creators like me."

Wisconsin's film incentive program was cut in 2013 after critics said it didn't benefit the state. Action! Wisconsin is one of the main organizations fighting to bring the program back to the state.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislature officially signed a film tax credit system into the state budget.

“We are excited that the State Legislature and Governor recognize this enormous economic development opportunity that will attract additional private investment in the film and production sector,” Action! Wisconsin founder, Katie Heil, said in a press release.

The new program allocates $5 million to tax credits and the establishment of a state film office. The credits can reimburse producers for 25% of film-related costs within Wisconsin– up to $250,000 per project.

The credits will be available in Spring 2026.

The state film office will be added to the Department of Tourism and be a central hub for attracting production companies.

"It's going to build up the economies of the Oshkosh's of the world, the Madisons of the world, the Eau Claires of the world,” Tishler says.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Wisconsin to allocate $5 million to attract movie production to the state

Time Community Theater in downtown Oshkosh often premiers local films.

"Being able to do things for folks who don't have a huge budget,” president of the non-profit theater, Phil Krause says.

Krause says the film incentive program will foster more production for both large and independent film makers.

"There's local stories, there's local talent and hopefully it will bring more of that stuff to the fox valley,” he says.

