Pari Apostolakos (pronounced Perry A-post-o-LA-kos) is the Neighborhood reporter for communities to the north and west of Green Bay: Howard, Suamico, Pulaski, Hobart, and the Oneida Nation. She loves meeting new people every day and telling stories you wouldn't find anywhere but Northeast Wisconsin!

A Midwesterner through and through, Pari started her career as a Multiplatform Journalist in West Lafayette, Indiana at WLFI where she was the weekend anchor and producer. She studied journalism with a focus in broadcast and minored in Spanish at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

If her last name didn't give it away, Pari is proudly of Greek descent and speaks the language! Hailing from the Chicagoland area, you could call her an obligatory Bears fan (although she would much rather eat snacks and chat with everyone at the watch party than pay attention to the game) and she can't wait to learn more about Packers country and the people whose spirit makes it so special.

Pari previously worked at The Daily Illini, Good Morning Illini, and The Whitney Reynolds Show, a Chicago-based, nationally syndicated PBS talk show. When she's not in the newsroom, Pari enjoys reading novels, trying new restaurants, and spending time with family and friends. She would love to hear your story ideas at pari.apostolakos@nbc26.com.