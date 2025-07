DE PERE (NBC 26) — At 9 a.m. Monday, the Brown County Highway Department closes the northbound lane of County Highway PP in the city of De Pere until 3 p.m. Friday. According to a news release from the highway department, crews will work on concrete repair in the area.

Brown County Highway Department Operations Manager Michael Piacenti writes the detour will be County Highway X to State Highway 32/57. Piacenti adds this work is weather dependent and the closure is subject to change.