Mother shares agony after 2-year-old's death, Shawano police investigate

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The mother of Mia Campos, a two-year-old who died Saturday in Shawano, shares her agony over the death of her little girl while police in the city investigate Mia's death.

Over the weekend, the death of two-year-old Mia Campos sparked a police investigation in the city of Shawano. Mia's mother, Danielle, and her family says the days since her death have been dark.

"She loved the swings," Danielle said while Mia's grandmother, Margie Campos, held up a photo of Mia on a swing in their living room Wednesday. "She actually fell asleep swinging on the first, we had a cookout and she fell asleep while I was pushing her."

That is just one of the last memories Danielle has of her two-year-old daughter. Danielle and her partner, Terrell Hendricks, along with Margie say Mia was a sweet, polite little girl who loved pop music.

Watch below to see Mia singing and dancing and hear her mother remember the day she died:

"She can go in the darkest of rooms and light it up with just one smile," Hendricks said.

Police would not release any information about the circumstances of Mia's death Wednesday, only telling NBC 26 the investigation is ongoing.

But, Danielle said the story of every mother's worst nightmare.

She said Mia's biological father picked her up on Saturday to spend the day together.

"I tried to give her a kiss before she left and she didn't want to, she wanted to blow me a kiss instead," Danielle said tearfully. "So she went 'I love you mama, peace out.' She was really starting to use her words, she was really starting to talk."

Later that day Danielle says she got a text that her two-year-old daughter was in the hospital, not breathing.

"I ran in the room and they told me to grab her hand and then they said she's not going to make it," Danielle said. "I just, I blacked out, I just remember screaming, screaming, not believing it."

NBC 26's Pari Apostolakos tried to reach Mia's biological father to ask what he knows. Pari spoke briefly with one of his relatives who says they won't be giving any comment.

Danielle says the path forward will be a difficult one for her and her loved ones.

"Thinking about first days of school, graduations, proms, weddings, it's always going to be in my head [that] Mia will never get to experience any of this," Danielle said.

Shawano Police Chief Mike Musolff said the department hopes to resolve their investigation within a week.