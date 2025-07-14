Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Howard roundabout closes for three weeks

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Cardinal Lane and Woodale Avenue roundabout in Howard closes for three weeks of construction starting Monday.

According to the Brown County Highway Department, the closure starts at 6 a.m. July 14 and lasts about three weeks. The roundabout will be completely closed off to traffic. The highway department says neighbors will still have access to businesses and homes leading up to the roundabout from each direction.

The work being done include concrete repair, crosswalk upgrades and paving operations. The work is dependent on the weather and the closure is subject to change.

