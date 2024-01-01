Avi Carr-Gloth is the weekend forecaster and weekday reporter for NBC 26.

He is excited to return to the Midwest after originally growing up in Toledo, Ohio before moving to New Rochelle, New York ahead of high school.

Avi graduated with a degree in Journalism from Emerson College in Boston. After graduating, he got his first job in television working as a stage manager and studio technician during Boston Red Sox broadcasts on the New England Sports Network (NESN).

Afterwards, Avi moved to Midland-Odessa, Texas working primarily as the sports reporter and weekend sports anchor at KMID/KPEJ where he got to witness the spectacle that is Texas high school football where Friday Night Lights was made famous.

Avi can't wait to explore the ever-changing weather in Northeast Wisconsin, especially in the NBC 26 Storm Tracker, and experience his first Packers season.

Outside of NBC 26 he enjoys cooking, exercising, playing basketball, intensely rooting on his beloved Cleveland sports teams, and consuming any and all Star Wars content. You can reach out to Avi on Facebook and X or email him at avi.carr-gloth@nbc26.com.