Heat Advisory on the way

July's last weekend ended with a 90-degree day across most of northeast Wisconsin.

The heat and humidity combined to give parts of our area heat index values in the upper 90s.

Our dew points will continue to be mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be another hot, sunny and humid day with more highs in the 90s.

A Heat Advisory has already been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin during Monday afternoon.

As the week goes on, the final days of July and the first days of August will see our temperatures cool down into the upper 70s/low 80s.