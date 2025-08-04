More sunshine... and more smoke

Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to linger across the state.
An Air Quality Alert is still in effect throughout Wisconsin until this afternoon after which it could be extended.
More sunshine is expected for the start of the week with highs in the low 80s for Monday.
Beginning on Tuesday we'll get into the mid 80s with upper 80s expected later in the week along with chances for thunderstorms.
