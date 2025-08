Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to linger across the state.

An Air Quality Alert is still in effect throughout Wisconsin until Monday afternoon after which it could be extended.

Sunday night lows will be in the mid/upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine is expected for the start of the week with highs in the low 80s for Monday.

Beginning on Tuesday we'll get into the mid 80s with upper 80s expected later in the week along with chances for thunderstorms.