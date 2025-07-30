Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain, smoke and a cooldown

Avi's forecast
Rain, smoke and a cooldown
Posted

Wednesday highs will drop below normal only reaching the mid/upper 70s.
An Air Quality Alert will be in effect all day throughout the state with wildfire smoke coming from Canada.
Late morning showers are expected, as well as gusty winds throughout the day.
Lots of sunshine is expected beginning Thursday giving us drier air and highs in the low 80s as August begins.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids