Rain, smoke and a cooldown

Wednesday highs will drop below normal only reaching the mid/upper 70s.
An Air Quality Alert will be in effect all day throughout the state with wildfire smoke coming from Canada.
Late morning showers are expected, as well as gusty winds throughout the day.
Lots of sunshine is expected beginning Thursday giving us drier air and highs in the low 80s as August begins.
