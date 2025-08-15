A business grows at the Brown County Fair

DE PERE (NBC 26) — LBN Foods has seen their business grow thanks in part to the Brown County Fair, a fair the owners grew up attending.



LBN Foods is a small business in their eighth year at the Brown County Fair. These days, they're a well-oiled machine with their own trailer, but it wasn't always that way.

"The first year we had no idea what to expect and so we just grew from there and we are here now," said co-owner Cindy Schneider. "I mean we started out in tents here. And then we moved to two tents as we grew. And now we're in the trailer and we just keep on growing."

The owners say this fair has helped them make fresher and better food which, in turn, has been huge for their business.

"It's a big part of it just due to the fact that standards of putting out good fresh food. Not having open air, not having to worry about insects with the health department," said co-owner Mark Jacobs. "It's just a graduation. I mean if you're not growing you're kind of standing still."

Both Mark, of New Franken and Cindy, from De Pere, grew up in Brown County.

Now, they're hoping to give others a great experience they got at this very same fair when they were growing up.

"We just take a lot of pride into it because it's our community. We're serving our people that's the kind of feeling you get in it," said Jacobs.

"It feels like home. So I grew up here, this was my fair and I'm still here at the fair. So it's just a nice feeling," said Schneider.