Tuesday will be another hot day with highs in the mid 80s.

Dew points will be in the upper 60s/low 70s which will push our heat index values into the low 90s.

After early morning showers, there's more chances for rain and isolated non-severe storms Tuesday night.

The last few days of July will cool down into the mid/upper 70s.

We'll have sunny skies taking us into the first few days of August.