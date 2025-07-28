More sun, heat and humidity

Monday will be another hot, sunny and humid day with more highs in the 90s.

Dew points with be in the low/mid 70s helping bring our heat index values into the upper 90s and close to triple digits.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin during this afternoon.

There's a chance for a late overnight storm to bring rain to the area late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

As the week goes on, the final days of July and the first days of August will see our temperatures cool down into the upper 70s/low 80s.