A smoky and breezy goodbye to July

July's finale will be sunny but hazy with wildfire smoke still lingering across the state.

An Air Quality Alert is still in effect until the afternoon which could be re-issued or extended if smoke lingers throughout the state.

We'll have gusty winds through the day around 20-25 mph.

Our dew points will be much lower than the 60s/70s that we had earlier this week.

Dew points today will mostly stay in the low 50s with high temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.

More sunny skies and highs in the low 80s are on tap as we say hello to August.