A sunny start to August

August is here and so is more sunshine!
High pressure is our main weather-maker for the next week clearing the skies of most clouds.
An Air Quality Alert is still in effect across the state until the afternoon due to lingering Canadian wildfire smoke.
We'll continue to have dry air with dew points mostly in the 50s today and over the weekend.
More sunny skies await this weekend along with highs reaching the low 80s.
