Kyle Langellier started at NBC 26 in May 2025 and covers the Fox Cities, living and working out of Appleton.

Kyle earned his bachelor's in journalism from Illinois State University where he developed a passion for telling stories that connect and empower the community. At Illinois State, Kyle competed in track and field and continues to stay active.

With a lifelong love for music, he's especially excited to learn more about Appleton's musical history and the Mile of Music festival in the summer.