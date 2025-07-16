New fishing area, port to come to downtown Kaukauna

KAUAKAUNA — Construction has begun on a new destination for anglers and boaters along the Fox River in Kaukauna. The "Seawall" project will transform a run down path into a premier fishing spot and boat port by early September.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

New port coming to Kaukauna

The project replaces an old, hidden and failing fishing deck with a new facility that will provide better access to the Fox River for both fishing enthusiasts and boaters.

"Haven't had much luck but it's always been fun, always a blast," said Bryan Gremore, a Hilbert resident who enjoys fishing with his children.

The new dock will serve as a port for passing boats, offering easy access to downtown Kaukauna businesses. The project will also repave trails and revamp landscaping to expand the space for families.

"It doesn't take much, just a place like this. Once it's all fixed up it's gonna be great for families to come hang out. There's no real downside to it," Gremore said.

The $300,000 project is funded through grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Nelson Family Fund, and the city of Kaukauna.

When completed, the dock will even feature electrical outlets for visitors to charge their devices.

"Even a little place like this is excellent. When you're bored it's a great place to go, when you have a plan to go out and have a picnic or something like that, it's perfect for that sort of thing. A couple hours is just right for us," Gremore said.

The 100-foot-long port is expected to open in early September and will be able to accommodate about three boats at a time.