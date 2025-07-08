Local firework vendors look ahead for America's 250th anniversary amid tariff concerns

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Local firework vendors are already planning for next year's historic Fourth of July celebration while grappling with significant tariff increases on imported fireworks.

Fox Cities Fireworks

With tariffs around 30% placed on firework imports, small business owners like Matt Mastey of G&M Fireworks in Brillion are feeling the pressure.

"The price increase was significant. We are a small, local business that does not like to raise prices. We have return customers every year. So we don't like to do that but this year we had to do something," Mastey said.

As the nation prepares for its 250th anniversary celebration next year, the firework industry is predicting record-breaking sales for July Fourth.

Firework Nation, which operates five locations across Wisconsin including a shop in Oshkosh, began planning five months ago by ordering double their regular inventory, though they believe even that may not be enough.

"You might be hit with tariffs. Right now we have no idea if we're going to have to raise our prices or not. We feel like they are in the wind, and it is coming," said Mark Hansen, Firework Nation Oshkosh manager.

So far, Firework Nation has managed to absorb the tariff costs, though they had to cancel some orders placed in March during a brief period when fireworks were tariffed at 145%.

Mastey emphasizes the importance of supporting local businesses during these challenging times.

"I try my best to give back to this community. We love Brillion and these big box stores don't even know your name," Mastey said.

Both G&M Fireworks and Firework Nation, like most local firework shops, remain open by appointment during their off-season.

