Live music, food trucks and cold drinks return to Appleton's 4th of July celebration

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton is returning to its Fourth of July traditions with live music, food trucks and cold drinks under new management after changes last year left some residents disappointed.

Two years ago, the Appleton Area Jaycees stepped down from running the Appleton fireworks show, citing a lack of volunteers to organize the activities.

"In today's world people volunteer less, they're not joining groups like they used to so it's a little bit harder to pull a big amount of people together like that. Luckily for us it's easy because there's beer involved," said Steve Lonsway, president and co-owner of Stone Arch Pub.

Lonsway is one of many vendors returning to Memorial Park this year, after the City of Appleton ran the events in 2024.

Last year there was no live music, no food or drinks sold, and alcoholic beverages were not allowed. Even parking, which had been free in the past, now costs $10 in the park.

The changes caused some local residents to stay home.

"We sat and watched it from our home, we have a condo across the street from the park, so we didn't come to the park itself," said John and Karen Mueller, Appleton residents.

That changes this year, following the City of Appleton hiring Wisconsin Entertainment Group to provide a DJ, over 10 food trucks and Stone Arch Pub catered alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

At least one person says the food and drinks are not what's most important.

"It's nice to have options and support local business but I honestly think just being with your family and friends is all you need," said Emma Kane, Appleton resident.

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, food, drinks and an inflatable area for kids will be open at Memorial Park. Once dusk hits, the firework show will begin, at around 9:30 p.m.

