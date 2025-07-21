The day before: aviation enthusiasts gather ahead of 72nd edition of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Hundreds of aviation fans lined up at Wittman Regional Airport on Sunday to watch planes from across the country arrive for EAA AirVenture, which officially begins Monday.

"This is the center of the universe for anybody interest in aviation, anything you want to see here from the smallest things you wear on your back to fly, to the biggest airplanes there are - it's all here at Oshkosh," said Tom Milligan, a pilot.

EAA AirVenture expects around 10,000 aircraft to touch down in Oshkosh this week, with hundreds landing on Sunday, including the B-2 bomber.

Organizers predict the largest turnout ever this year, with over 700,000 people attending the 72nd annual event.

"When you come early you can watch all the arrivals," said Keirn Gawthrop, a pilot.

For many aviation enthusiasts, the day before the official opening provides a special opportunity to reconnect.

"I like meeting old friends that I haven't seen in a while…a little reunion," Gawthrop said.

The event draws plane lovers from across the country, creating a unique community atmosphere.

"Everybody gets it, we all love airplanes that's why we're here. So it's cool because everyone here shares a passion, so it's easy to make friends and see old friends," said Zach Cohen, an airplane photographer.

Cohen drove from Chicago at 5 a.m. Sunday morning just to see the planes arriving before the start of the week and to connect with fellow aviation enthusiasts.

"It's our version of Comic-Con, it's Comic-Con for plane people," Cohen said.

With over 800 exhibits and nearly 100 countries expected to be represented, the 72nd EAA AirVenture opens its doors Monday at 7 a.m. with daily airshows at 2:15 p.m. The event runs through Sunday, July 27.