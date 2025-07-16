Bakery creates special churro kringle to raise money for Texas flood victims

DE PERE — In 2018, Uncle Mike's sea salt caramel pecan kringle was voted the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin." Now, they're offering a brand new kringle flavor to help raise money for flood response efforts in Texas.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Local bakery fundraiser

The bakery has created a chocolate caramel churro kringle, with half of all proceeds from sales of the treat going to World Central Kitchen and Samaritan's Purse to support victims of the recent Texas floods.

"Helping the community was huge for my dad, he loved to help out," said Nathan Vande-Walle, co-owner of Uncle Mike's Bakery.

Vande-Walle is carrying on the legacy of his father, Mike, whose bakery often does fundraisers for natural disasters across the country.

"We've done them in past for different hurricanes or benefits that needed it," Vande-Walle said.

For this bakery, their sense of community extends well beyond Wisconsin's borders.

"We're very community based, we're family owned. So, helping the community is important and our community goes down to Texas too. It's the whole U.S.," Vande-Walle said.

When creating special fundraiser pastries, the bakery tries to keep the flavors themed to the area they're supporting.

"That's local to the area we're trying to help ... With the churros, they're popular in Texas," Vande-Walle said.

The chocolate caramel churro kringle is a brand new creation for the team and it's already sold out two days in a row.

"It shows that they're not only doing this for the money but to also help other people. This is the kind of places we need to come buy from," said Moises Centeno, a customer.

The bakery makes about 200 of the churro kringles daily, selling for $22.95 each or $13.25 for a half. They've already raised thousands of dollars for flood relief.

The fundraiser and new flavor are only available until Sunday, July 20.