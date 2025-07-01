Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFox Cities

Actions

Neenah native one of two fire fighters killed in Idaho shooting

frank harwood.png
CNN
frank harwood.png
Posted
and last updated

One of two firefighters killed in an Idaho ambush last weekend was a graduate of Neenah High School.

A Neenah school spokesman said Frank Harwood graduated in 2001.

Harwood, 42, was shot and killed on June 29 responding to a wildfire near Coeur d’Alene in Idaho. Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, was also killed.

Harwood is survived by his wife and two children.

Fox Cities neighborhood reporter Kyle Langellier is working to learn more on this story. This article will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WebBios 600x400 Kyle and Noah.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters