Little Chute approves backyard chicken ordinance after years-long community effort

LITTLE CHUTE — After years of community advocacy, the Little Chute village board has approved an ordinance allowing residents to keep up to six chickens in their backyards.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Backyard Chickens in Little Chute

"A cluckin' success some would say," said Dalton Polomis, a Little Chute resident who was among those pushing for the change.

Polomis believes backyard chickens offer valuable learning opportunities for families.

"I think families and kids especially, learn responsibility, as far as taking care of animals, life cycles in general, and also about being self-sustainable," Polomis said. "I'm not asking to put a silo in my backyard or anything crazy."

The path to approval wasn't without opposition. Some community members raised concerns about chickens potentially attracting wildlife like rats, raccoons and skunks, as well as possible disease spread through chicken feces.

Despite these concerns, supporters like Polomis see the ordinance as a community-building opportunity.

"Maybe the neighbors want to buy eggs or 'I ran out of chicken feed, do you have any?' As stupid as it sounds, I think being more sustainable can help draw a community together," Polomis said.

The new ordinance comes with several regulations. Residents must apply for a license before raising chickens, and there are specific guidelines regarding coop size and placement in relation to neighboring properties.

Little Chute joins several other area communities that already permit backyard chickens, including Menasha, which changed its law in 2023.

Menasha resident Melanie Kading, who has raised chickens since the law changed, appreciates the opportunity to produce her own food.

"Well I think everyone ... within reason ... should be able to do the things that are important to them. If you want to raise food in this city, it's pretty limited and chickens are perfect for that," Kading said.