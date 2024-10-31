Dillon, Favre join Trump at Resch rally, as speakers slam Biden's "garbage" comment

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Former president Donald Trump spoke at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon on Wednesday. Trump also rode around in a garbage truck upon arriving in Green Bay, to poke fun at President Joe Biden calling his supporters "garbage" earlier this week.



Packers running back AJ Dillon and former Packers quarterback Brett Favre were in attendance, with Favre giving a speech

The pre-program speakers each also bashed Biden's comment. In addition to Favre, the speakers at the rally included: WISGOP chairman Brian Schimming 8th district congressional candidate Tony Wied US Senate candidate Eric Hovde Florida congressman Byron Donalds House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

When speaking about border security in his remarks, Trump mentioned the hit-and-run killing of Tom Roberts in Oconto County, saying an "illegal alien" "[left] the retired policeman to die"

Video shows Trump and Favre giving remarks, and Trump speaking from a garbage truck

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The 45th president returns to Green Bay in interesting fashion — a campaign-branded garbage truck.

At his rally Wednesday former President Trump and speakers before him all denounced President Biden's comment earlier this week referring to Trump's supporters as "garbage."

"For Joe Biden to make that statement, it's really a disgrace," Trump said from the garbage truck window.

"I can assure you we're not garbage," Favre said.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and national Republican leaders each told the crowded Resch Center they were not garbage.

Speaking to a mix of red hats and green and gold jerseys, Favre said it would be insanity to elect Kamala Harris.

"It's doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results," he said. "Sounds like my first couple years with the Packers. It's time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback, Donald Trump."

A current Packer joined Favre at the rally.

You may know the name — Quadzilla," Trump said.

Running back AJ Dillon, sitting in the front row for Trump's remarks.

The former president, back in Titletown for the first time since April, spoke for around 90 minutes, saying Vice President Harris "destroyed the economy."

"We will build American, we will buy American, and we will hire American," Trump said. "I will end the war in Ukraine — it would've never happened if I was President. Vladimir [Putin] would've never done that."

The Harris for Wisconsin team responded to Trump's visit, writing:

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged, focused on himself and his own grievances instead of American families. That is why Green Bay's Republican state senator Robert Cowles has joined with dozens of other Republicans, independents, and Democrats from across the state to endorse Vice President Harris. A second Trump term would rip away our reproductive rights and raise costs by nearly $4,000 a year on middle class families – that’s not what Green Bay voters are looking for.”

Trump and his opponent, Vice President Harris, are both scheduled to be back in Wisconsin Friday, each rallying in Milwaukee four days before the election, with Harris set to visit Appleton as well.