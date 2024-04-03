Hundreds of supporters, few protesters brave elements outside Trump rally

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Hundreds of people braved the elements Tuesday waiting for hours to get inside the Trump campaign rally in downtown Green Bay.



See the line of Trump supporters stretching to the Main Street bridge in downtown Green Bay Tuesday

The former President held a campaign rally attended by hundreds of people

The NBC 26 crew saw just two protesters outside the building while attendees waited in line for hours

Outside the Hyatt Regency, NBC 26 spoke with people from around the state who came to see former President Donald Trump speak at his campaign rally. Many said they've already been to a Trump rally before, and stood outside in the cold and snow to support their candidate.

A massive line formed to get inside, stretching through the KI Center and across the Main Street Bridge. Others sold Trump merchandise.

People in line said they're hopeful and confident about President Trump's chances in 2024.

"Somebody with that kind of fortitude, like he said, that bounces back, is the type of guy that we need representing," Mary Scott of Stockbridge said, "for our safety here on this side. We deserve to be safe here and have our needs met."

"Braving the elements here for Trump 2024," Wayne Gauger of Green Bay said. "The man is great, and I just I just love his character. We need we need him in office, four more years."

Some of the Trump faithful stood in line for hours before they were able to get inside for Trump's speech.

In the late afternoon, two men held protest signs on Main Street, jeered by Trump supporters. One of those men, longtime Green Bay resident Mark Howe, said he does not agree with Trump's stance on aid for Ukraine

"Well I'm guessing there would be a whole lot more counter protesters here if the weather wasn't so awful," he said amid the windy, snowy conditions. "I hate to admit it, but I was at a Trump rally in 2016, in favor. So, this is my atonement."

Green Bay Democrats and the Biden-Harris campaign held an event earlier Tuesday. The Wisconsin Secretary of State, a doctor and the Democratic Party Chair Person are among those who spoke.

They criticized Trump's stance on abortion and unions, and accused the former President of raising healthcare costs.