Karl Winter is the NBC 26 Neighborhood reporter covering Titletown and the Green Bay suburbs of De Pere, Allouez, Ashwaubenon and Bellevue.

He is a West Coaster, born and raised in northern California, though he has Midwest roots, with his mother being from the Chicago area. Karl speaks conversational German and has dual citizenship. Er ist gespannt auf den Wechsel der Jahreszeiten in Wisconsin.

Karl earned his Master of Sciences in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications in Syracuse, New York. During his time in Central New York, Karl worked for ACC Network Extra calling games and hosting pre- and postgame shows, as well as interning with WAER 88.3 radio.

Karl graduated Summa Cum Laude from Pepperdine University in sunny Malibu, California with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. At Pepperdine, he served as an anchor and reporter for the school’s student-run newscast, NewsWaves 32, the only show exclusively covering the Malibu and Calabasas communities. He also worked as the digital editor and sports editor for Pepperdine Graphic Media, the student-run newspaper, and called play-by-play for multiple sports on the WCC Network. He interned with LetsRun.com to cover track and field during the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Karl earned recognition from the Associated College Press and SoCal Journalism Awards for his journalism work at Pepperdine.

At both Syracuse and Pepperdine, Karl competed as a Division I student-athlete in cross country and track. He runs a sub 4-minute mile, so if you see him running past you along the Fox River, don’t be surprised! You may also find him browsing the local coffee scene or watching any sporting event he can find.

You can also find Karl on Twitter/X, Instagram/Threads, Facebook, and YouTube — feel free to reach out and send a message. If you have a tip or story idea, send it to Karl.Winter@NBC26.com.

