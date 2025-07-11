Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New renderings show Green Bay's vision for Shipyard additions

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green bay's vision for its Shipyard district near the Fox River is one step closer, with new renderings being released by the City's Parks Department at Wednesday's Parks Committee meeting.

The renderings show Phase II of the Shipyard improvement projects, which City Alder Brian Johnson says will include a beach volleyball courts, a dog park, a grass amphitheater, playground, and what he calls an urban beach.

Johnson says construction on that phase of the project will begin in in 2026, and that, so far, the project has been supported by grants and tax increment district (TID) funding rather than directly by taxpayer money.

See Johnson's full post about the renderings here, and the renderings below.

