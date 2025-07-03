Presidential campaigns still owe Green Bay $81,000 for public safety costs

A year ago, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich called on presidential campaigns to pay back the money they owe the City for public safety costs.

Since then, the Earth has traveled around the Sun once, and tens of thousands of dollars has yet to be paid after a busy campaign season, according to City data provided to NBC 26.

The Trump campaign racked up $53,078.39 in costs between two campaign visits to Titletown last year, one in a April 2024 and one in October 2024 — and has not paid either invoice.

Nearly $2,000 dollars total is owed for K-9 services provided for four different visits across the state of Wisconsin, including those by JD Vance, Kamala Harris, and a scheduled visit from Gwen Walz.

There are also some unpaid invoices dating all the way to 2016, including $12,522.86 owed by the Hillary Clinton campaign, $9,380.10 owed by the Trump campaign, and $1,982.10 by the Bernie Sanders team.

In total, Green Bay has not received $81,768.16 in police, fire, public works, parking, and traffic-related costs for these visits.

The Village of Ashwaubenon also has one outstanding invoice, according to Village staff: the Harris campaign owes Ashwaubenon $3,435.95 for a stop at the Resch Expo in October.

Some of the public safety invoices for 2024 and 2025 visits have been paid to Green Bay, totaling $89,469.66. Those include vice presidential candidate Tim Walz' team paying $34,019.29 and Elon Musk's group paying $39,348.30 for his March event.

NBC 26 also reached out to the Brown County Sheriff's Office to see if campaigns owe the Office any money. The request was referred to the records department, but we did not receive the data by publishing time.