Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Presidential campaigns still owe Green Bay $81,000 for public safety costs

The City of Green Bay says presidential campaign visits, some dating back to 2016, have yet to pay tens of thousands of dollars for police, fire, and other services tied to rallies and events.
Presidential campaigns still owe Green Bay $81,000 for public safety costs
Posted

A year ago, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich called on presidential campaigns to pay back the money they owe the City for public safety costs.

Since then, the Earth has traveled around the Sun once, and tens of thousands of dollars has yet to be paid after a busy campaign season, according to City data provided to NBC 26.

The Trump campaign racked up $53,078.39 in costs between two campaign visits to Titletown last year, one in a April 2024 and one in October 2024 — and has not paid either invoice.

Nearly $2,000 dollars total is owed for K-9 services provided for four different visits across the state of Wisconsin, including those by JD Vance, Kamala Harris, and a scheduled visit from Gwen Walz.

There are also some unpaid invoices dating all the way to 2016, including $12,522.86 owed by the Hillary Clinton campaign, $9,380.10 owed by the Trump campaign, and $1,982.10 by the Bernie Sanders team.

In total, Green Bay has not received $81,768.16 in police, fire, public works, parking, and traffic-related costs for these visits.

The Village of Ashwaubenon also has one outstanding invoice, according to Village staff: the Harris campaign owes Ashwaubenon $3,435.95 for a stop at the Resch Expo in October.

Some of the public safety invoices for 2024 and 2025 visits have been paid to Green Bay, totaling $89,469.66. Those include vice presidential candidate Tim Walz' team paying $34,019.29 and Elon Musk's group paying $39,348.30 for his March event.

NBC 26 also reached out to the Brown County Sheriff's Office to see if campaigns owe the Office any money. The request was referred to the records department, but we did not receive the data by publishing time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Green Bay WebBios 600x400 Pari and Karl.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters