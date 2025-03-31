Musk's Green Bay visit escalates tensions in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Protesters and supporters of Elon Musk gathered in downtown Green Bay on Sunday afternoon, just two days ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.



Protesters outside of the Elon Musk event in Green Bay Saturday

Event goers waiting to get into the Musk event

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While Musk's supporters called his visit a town hall, protesters said it was a campaign event for Supreme Court nominee Brad Schimel.

"This man that no one voted for is trying to come into our backyard and come out here and support Brad and what Brad wants to do if he is elected," Alyssa Proffitt, an alderperson representing Green Bay's seventh district and one of the protesters, said.

Proffitt said the Supreme Court race represents a turning point for Wisconsin.

"I would love to see Susan Crawford get elected because there are a lot of other important issues coming before our Supreme Court in our near future," Proffitt said.

Mike O'Reilly, who is also involved in local politics, drove in from Marshfield to attend the Musk event.

"I have no idea what to expect," O'Reilly said. "I just knew that I didn't want to miss it. I wanted to hear it, preferably straight from the horse's mouth."

He says he already voted in the Supreme Court race for Musk's endorsed candidate, Brad Schimel.

"I personally think he's the better candidate of the two," O'Reilly said.

As the Supreme Court race heats up, both supporters and protesters are clear on one thing.

They say the outcome will shape the future of the state and its place in the nation.

"Ultimately, in the end, this is going to determine how we move forward as a country" O'Reilly said.

"I agree that this is a very important Supreme Court race," Proffitt said.

With the race just two days away, the number of people who showed up today, despite the weather, really highlights how important this race is to the state of Wisconsin.