Trump holds rally in downtown Green Bay

(The following is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

Former President Donald Trump held a rally [in downtown Green Bay Tuesday], speaking for about an hour, partly on immigration.

But Trump opened with what was happening right outside the doors of the KI Center: The snowstorm.

“Anybody notice the weather outside? They said, ‘Sir, I don’t think we’re going to make it [to Green Bay].’ I said, ‘We have to, we can’t disappoint Green Bay,’” [Trump said to the crowd].

He then moved on to immigration and the border.

“With your vote, I will seal the border,” [Trump said].

And [immigration was] a topic Nik McDaniels of Green Bay wanted to hear about.

"Would you say immigration and the border [are] a top motivating factor in your vote?" [reporter Jon Erickson asked McDaniels].

"Top three, number one would definitely be inflation," [McDaniels said].

Tim Lacount came to the rally from the Pulaski area.

"I want to hear that he’s willing to make a difference, he’s going to come in and get the economy turned around," [Lacount said].

[Lacount also came to the rally wanting to hear about immigration.]

"I don’t mind legal immigration, I just don’t like the way it’s going right now," [Lacount said].

Trump also talked about inflation and promised tax cuts if he’s elected.

And as far as the race for the presidency, the attention on Wisconsin continues. President Biden is set to visit Madison, coming up on Monday.