VP Harris talks economy, abortion, January 6 at Green Bay rally

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, campaigned at the Resch Expo on Thursday.



A capacity crowd of around 4,000 filled the half of the Expo floor that was used for the rally, with some supporters being turned away at the door

The vice president focused on her "opportunity economy" plan during the speech, also touching on reproductive rights

Harris also slammed the recent rhetoric of her opponent, former President Trump, on January 6 and IVF

Local Republican groups responded to the rally with criticism of Harris' economic policies

Thursday marks 19 days until election day

Read on or watch the video above to hear what other speakers during the rally said, as well as the response from state and local Republicans

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

The week before early voting begins here in Wisconsin, the Democratic presidential ticket making two stops in Green Bay — Minnesota governor Tim Walz Monday, and Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday.

In front of a capacity crowd of around 4,000, according to Harris' campaign, at the Resch Expo — though about half the building was used — Harris began her speech with how close the election will be (a one-point margin or dead heat in recent polls) plus slammed her opponent's recent rhetoric about January 6, and presented her plans for what she calls an "opportunity economy," and supporting small businesses.

"We know this election is about two very different visions for our country," Harris said. "One that is focused on the past, [Trump's], and ours, that is focused on the future."

Four speakers preceded the vice president:

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler: "We are in the state, the land of the nail-biter," he said. "The only state in the country where four of the last six elections have come down to less than one percentage point."

Local tribal leader Shannon Holsey: "Let's work every day to win this election," said Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians

Congressional candidate Dr. Kristin Lyerly: "As a community and as a country, we are at a crossroads," she said

Local union leader Jim Ridderbush: "In November, my union brother and sisters will work hard across the country to defeat Donald Trump," said Ridder, vice president of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1473

Supporters in the line outside said the main reasons they plan to vote for Harris are:

"Number one, the economy," Jennie Neary, a Harris supporter from Oshkosh said. "If you've been paying attention to the economy for the past 20 years, you'll know that Democrats are better for the economy."

"Well, like everybody, I'm concerned about the economy, women's reproductive rights, and women's rights, period," another Harris supporter said.

Harris forcefully responded to that second point.

"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: the government should not be telling her what to do," Harris said.

Wisconsin's Republican party responded to Harris' visit with criticism of her economic policy, with chairman Brian Schimming writing, in part:

"This November, it will be her failed record and delusional detachment from the harsh realities facing working families that cost Kamala Harris the presidency."

Brown County Republicans also responded, with chapter chairman Doug Reich writing:

“Kamala Harris’s radical San Francisco agenda is out of step with common sense Northeast Wisconsin values and recent polls are showing it. After 3.5 years in office, she still won’t take responsibility for inflation, the border, or rising crime, yet she wants us to believe that if we re-elect her, she’ll fix the very problems her policies caused. The Republican approach prioritizes the everyday needs of our community and will deliver freedom and prosperity for all.”

Vice President Harris did not take questions from reporters.