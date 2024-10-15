'Let that sink in,' Gov. Walz calls Trump a 'Fascist,' during visit to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visits Lambeau Field, the Oneida Nation and shares harsh words for former President Donald Trump Monday.



Walz arrived at the Austin Straubel international airport Monday afternoon.

Walz did not answer any questions from reporters during his visit.

Walz's running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning a visit to Green Bay Thursday.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz visits Green Bay Monday. I'm Pari Apostolakos at the KI Convention Center where Gov. Walz had some harsh words for former President Donald Trump.

Governor Tim Walz landed at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday afternoon and was whisked off to Lambeau Field. There, he saw the stadium from the field's sidelines and took a trip to the visitor's locker room.

Afterward, he stopped at Cedar and Sage restaurant inside the Oneida Hotel. There, he spoke to tribal leadership on what many now know as Indigenous People's Day.

"There's an indigenous wall across this country that stands up for the rule of law, that stands up for us to make sure that we're being good stewards of the environment and climate," Walz said to the Oneida people.

Then, the Vice Presidential Nominee made his way to the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The city's Mayor Eric Genrich and democratic Governors Gretchen Whitmer and Tony Evers spoke to those at the rally ahead of Gov. Walz's remarks.

Gov. Whitmer said tax relief, and protecting the rights of women and people who identify as LGBTQIA+ are among the reasons she endorses the Democratic candidates, claiming Donald Trump doesn't "get," the daily struggles many Americans deal with.

"Donald Trump and JD Vance [are] running to serve themselves and those at the top." Gov. Evers said while addressing the crowd before introducing Walz.

During his speech, Gov. Walz condemned Trump's remarks in a recent Fox News interview where he said the military could be deployed against what he calls the "Enemy from within," or people from the radical left.

Gov. Walz said, as Commander-in-Chief of the Minnesota National Guard, he cannot imagine deploying armed forces against American citizens.

"Former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley said 'No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump and he is a fascist to his core,'" Walz said. "Let that sink in and don't be a [bit] afraid of saying it, because that's exactly who he is."

One person was escorted from the rally by law enforcement after yelling during Walz's remarks.

In light of Gov. Walz's visit to Green Bay, the Wisconsin GOP sent out a statement.

"While middle-class families in Wisconsin demand change, Democrats have decided to place their hopes in a Vikings fan with a propensity for lies and exaggerations to explain away Kamala Harris' lackluster record," the state Republican party wrote in part. "From dragging his feet during the riots in Minneapolis to pushing tax hikes amid record inflation, Walz is emblematic of everything wrong in the Democratic party."

"When Gov. Walz comes to Green Bay when Vice President Harris comes to Green Bay, it's a reminder to voters right here that they have enormous power to decide who wins this election," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said. "This could come down to a couple of votes per precinct across the state of Wisconsin for the entire country, depending on what happens right here."

Minnesota native Sue Frinak lives in Green Bay now, but the Minnesota native told NBC 26 that Monday's rally was the first one she ever attended.

"I think it's something that everyone should go to at least once in their lifetime just to have part of electing your officials," Frinak said.

Marilyn Budnik made the trip to Green Bay from Manitowoc to hear what Walz had to say.

"He's a good man and it's nice to see a good man talk and hit our hearts," Budnik said.

Walz's next campaign stop is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With the election looming closer, his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Green Bay on Thursday, highlighting Wisconsin's importance in the election. In Green Bay Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.