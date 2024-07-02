Presidential campaigns still owe Green Bay tens of thousands of dollars, mayor's office says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says current and past presidential campaigns still owe the city tens of thousands of dollars in public safety costs.

According to the mayor's office, the campaign for former President Donald Trump owes Green Bay $33,389 from Trump's visit in April.

Meanwhile, the campaign for President Joe Biden owes $6,989 from the first lady's visit in June.

The mayor's office says presidential campaigns from 2016 still owe the city money. The Hillary Clinton campaign has still not paid more than $12,000 to the city. The 2016 Trump campaign still owes more than $9,000. The campaign for Bernie Sanders still needs to pay nearly $2,000.

"We are honored to host visits from presidential candidates and appreciate the significance these events hold for our community," Genrich said in a news release. "At the same time, there are very real costs associated with the public safety resources these events require, and it is crucial that the financial responsibilities associated with these services are borne by the campaigns, not our taxpayers."

Genrich went on to say, "Green Bay residents are frugal people who pay their bills, and they expect presidential candidates to do the same. It is a matter of fairness and fiscal responsibility — our residents should not bear the burden of these expenses."

More information on the invoices can be found here. The mayor's office says presidential campaign invoices will continue to be made publicly available.

There were no invoices in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.