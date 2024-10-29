Family and police chief grieve Tom Roberts; suspected hit-and-run driver charged

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tom Roberts was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to help stranded UTV drivers, according to a criminal complaint. The same complaint included a charge of hit and run resulting in death for the Gillett man accused of driving the vehicle that hit Roberts.



Roberts was an 18-year veteran of the Green Bay Police Force until his retirement in 2018.

Investigators say Obilio Tomas Sargento Roblero was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and killed Roberts on Friday — then, Roblero ran away and later got a ride away from Green Bay.

The Oconto County District Attorney's office and inmate lists say Roblero is still held in Pulaski County, Arkansas, awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Video shows Roberts' son and Green Bay's police chief honoring Roberts' legacy.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Officer Tom Roberts served here for 18 years — and even saw his son Alex become an officer. We're at the Green Bay Police Department, where Alex and the Chief are now remembering Tom.

Court records show Roberts died helping people.

His son says Tom lived by one motto when policing: "I didn't put these people into this situation, but it's up to me to get them out of it."

While trying to tow a stranded UTV, Roberts was hit and killed by a car on this Oconto County road while on his own ATV.

We talked to Roberts' son Alex on the phone; Alex says his dad was Green Bay through and through: a Preble Hornet and then a proud member of the police force.

Alex shared a statement on social media about Tom's kindness, saying in part: "Be willing to lend a hand and create a smile, and you are doing exactly what he would've done. My dad was the light in the dark for many people. Don't let the light go out."

"You can't fake that," police chief Chris Davis said. "That's what's got to be genuine or or people will see right through it. And in his case, you know, he, he really meant it."

Davis did not work with Officer Roberts but says he left a legacy.

"He was just one of those people who left the world a little bit better place than he found it," Davis said. "And so it's just, it's quite a loss."

Roberts died Friday, six years after his retirement from the department.

His suspected killer — Obilio Sargento Roblero — is now charged in Oconto County with hit and run resulting in death.

A criminal complaint says Roblero ran away from the crash scene and later got a ride south. The complaint says two people lied to police about his whereabouts.

While Roblero is in a detention facility in Arkansas, Tom Roberts' family and Green Bay police grieve his loss.

"He will be really missed," Davis said.

Alex Roberts says the family is in the process of planning memorial services.

Records show Roblero is still in Arkansas awaiting extradition back to Oconto County.