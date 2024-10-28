Retired Green Bay police officer killed in hit-and-run crash Friday, deputies say

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A retired Green Bay police officer was killed in a hit-and-run crash and a suspect has been arrested, according to deputies in Oconto County.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Thomas Roberts was driving an ATV on Shawano Line Road at Nelson Road in the town of Gillett before 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by an SUV. Despite live-saving measures, Roberts died from his injuries.

Deputies said 32-year-old Obilio Thomas Sargento Robrelo — who lives in the city of Gillett — was driving the SUV.

Oconto County Sheriff's Office Authorities arrested 32-year-old Obilio Thomas Sargento Robrelo in Arkansas in connection to a deadly Oconto County hit-and-run crash.

Deputies said Robrelo ran away after the crash. He was eventually located and arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville, Arkansas and is waiting to be extradited back to Oconto County.

Deputies said they will release more information when it becomes available.

Green Bay Police said Roberts served in the department from 2000 to 2018. In response to Roberts' death, police made a Facebook post, saying in-part, "Tom held his brothers and sisters in blue close to his heart, and his dedication to service was truly inspiring."