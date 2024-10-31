Thousands battle rain, hours-long wait in line for Trump rally

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — Inside the Resch Center, former President Trump rallied his supporters as Election Day looms. But outside, despite the excitement, things were a little under the weather.



Thousands of Trump supporters braved pouring rain in Green Bay, waiting hours in line to attend his rally.

The atmosphere outside was lively, with supporters cheering and chanting as they waited to get in.

This was Trump’s second Green Bay rally this year, with the previous one held during an April snowstorm

Following former President Donald J. Trump’s rally in Green Bay, supporters could be seen rushing to their cars to avoid pouring, soaking rain that seemed to stick around all afternoon.

Earlier, though, the atmosphere was lively despite an earlier bout of heavy rain that swept through. Trump supporters from far and wide shared that they had been waiting for hours in a line stretched around multiple blocks on Holmgren Way.

Security worked to get them all inside, but while they waited, Trump supporters banded together, celebrating their camaraderie.

“I pray I can get inside. This is history in the making, though,” one supporter said.

“The atmosphere right now? It’s kind of… it’s electric,” shared another.

“We love the economy that’s going to come back, and we are ready for Donald Trump to come back,” a supporter added, followed by chants of “Four more years! Four more years!”

This is the second time the former president has rallied his supporters in Green Bay ahead of this year’s election—the first was in April, amidst a snowstorm.

Now tonight, rain as he seeks to win election next week.