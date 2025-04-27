Update: Officials identify 18-year-old killed in Ashwaubenon motorcycle crash

UPDATE: The Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety has identified the 18-year-old killed on April 26 in a motorcycle crash as Connor J Carlson of De Pere.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation which has been turned over to the Brown County Sheriff Crash Reconstruction Team.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: An 18-year-old man died Saturday night after a motorcycle crash last night on Ashland Avenue at the corner of Mike McCarthy Way, the Ashwaubenon Police Department says.

The man was driving the motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle operated by an elderly driver who suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the elderly driver was taken to the hospital and is recovering. Ashwaubenon Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.