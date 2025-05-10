“We’re Going to Make a Difference”: Fox River Classic League uniting Green Bay community

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A local youth football league is bringing Friday night lights to Ashwaubenon through community outreach and accessibility for people of all abilities.

The Fox River Classic flag football league hosted a special event at Capital Credit Union Park, partnering with the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin (DSAW) to create an inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy the sport.

What started with fewer than 50 players has grown to nearly 800 participants.

League commissioner Steve Childers sees this as a platform that will continue to expand through community partnerships.

"My mind started thinking, how can I somehow make a difference in the community," Childers said.

Friday's event answered that question by bringing together DSAW participants and players from the Green Bay Blizzard for an afternoon of football fun.

"My son is participating tonight and he's been asking everyday if today is the day we get to play football," Keri Friebel, outreach and event coordinator of DSAW, said.

Friebel emphasized the importance of such inclusive opportunities.

"We're here tonight to show that we have amazing abilities and that our loved ones with Down syndrome can play football just like everyone else," said Friebel.

The Fox River Classic has also become known as a space promoting girls flag football, further expanding its community impact in Northeast Wisconsin.

"I'm putting a lot on my plate but God never gives you more than you can handle, so I'm more than happy to do as much as I possibly can, and with the support I have with all these parents and the community, we're going to make a difference, we're going to do it," Childers said.

Beyond DSAW, the league has also partnered with Foster the Village, a local nonprofit serving children in the foster system.

Childers said the plan is to work with as many local nonprofits as possible.

