Andrew Amouzou (pronounced uh-MOO-zoo) joins the NBC26 News team as a Neighborhood reporter for Green Bay.

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Wisconsin has been Andrew’s home away from home. He graduated from Marquette University where he spent most of his time working for the Marquette Wire student media organization. Throughout his time, he served as a news/sports reporter and producer before transitioning into MUTV Station Manager and Executive Director.

Andrew earned a number of accolades from the Milwaukee Press Club, Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, which included the 2023 Student Leadership Award. He also co-founded the Advancement & Guidance for Journalists of Color, a focus group for students of color to build networking in the journalism world.

Outside of work, Andrew enjoys playing basketball, going to the gym, cooking, and listening to a variety of music.

Andrew is excited to share stories from around Green Bay and highlight what makes this city the best place to live!

Do you have a story idea, restaurant recommendation, or unique city attractions? You can reach Andrew via Instagram and Twitter or by email at andrew.amouzou@nbc26.com.

Latest from Andrew