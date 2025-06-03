'Put the Brown in Brown County' campaign aims to build unity across community

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A local man is using fashion to promote unity and diversity in Brown County with a message that resonates with his personal journey and the changing demographics of the area.

Damien Doran, creator of the "Put the Brown in Brown County" campaign, is on a mission to make everyone feel seen and heard in the community.

"This was all fueled by my experience," Doran said.

The campaign stems from Doran's own experiences after moving to Northeast Wisconsin from Chicago with his mother.

"When I moved here, I didn't see a whole lot of me," Doran said.

Doran, who had spent time behind bars before turning his life around, now focuses on uplifting others from similar backgrounds.

His T-shirt campaign carries multiple meanings – representing both the county's name and its increasingly diverse population.

"I've been here for almost 40 years and my walks of life have changed over the 40 years," Doran said. "No matter who you are, if you bring value to our community, then you put the Brown in Brown County and we thank you."

As a mixed-race man, Doran said his personal experiences have fueled his passion for creating unity.

"As a mixed man in America, we have issues as well, because we aren't white enough or black enough in some spaces," Doran said. "It was really an approach to where we all can stand behind this and take pride in our community and represent each other at the same time."

Jason Wright Sr., who has already purchased one of the shirts, believes the campaign reflects growing unity in the county.

"We were doing a lot for work in the community, trying to prove ourselves and now they're starting to see the Brown in Brown County because we're soaring now," Wright said.

Doran plans to expand distribution of the shirts this summer and hopes to eventually organize a peace walk where people can gather united under this message.

"Let's acknowledge the brown folks in our community, let's recognize that they're here and let's either educate, encourage or empower them to elevate because rising tide raises all ships," Doran said.

