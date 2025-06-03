Brillion man gets decade-long prison sentence on child sex crime charges

CHILTON (NBC26) — A Calumet County judge Tuesday sentenced 44-year-old Jesse Pool to ten years of prison time.

Pool faced four felony charges that including child enticement-sexual contact and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, but he was only charged with the latter.

Pool pleaded no contest to all charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Pool spent days messaging and sending nude videos to a girl on social media he believed was 13-years-old.

Investigators say it was a decoy set up by predator catchers. Brillion police say his intention were to meet the girl at a Walmart in Green Bay.

Pool has also been ordered to serve 10 years of extended supervision. Other conditions of his sentence include no access to bars, taverns or liquors store, no contact with a juvenile unless it's allowed by his agent and the child's parent is present, and no internet access unless approved by an agent.