'I was getting really desperate,' Brillion man caught in child sex crime attempt

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brillion man faces multiple felony counts after being caught in a Walmart parking lot on the city's west side attempting to meet an underage girl.



Video shows 42-year-old Jesse Pool caught at Green Bay Walmart by child predator catchers on March 16.



Pool was planning on meeting with a 13-year-old girl after spending the previous 10 days sending inappropriate messages to her, including nude photos of himself.



I went out to Pool's home in Brillion to hear from him about his charges. He declined to give comment to us.

Video shows Courtney Elizabeth confronting 42-year-old Jesse Pool in a Green Bay Walmart parking lot.

Elizabeth says she travels the country, partnering with group Predator Catchers of Indianapolis to expose sexual predators.

According to a criminal complaint, Pool spent days messaging and sending nude videos to a girl on Instagram he believed was 13 years old.

Investigators say it was a decoy set up by predator catchers.

"It's just been a very long time since I've been with anyone and I was getting really desperate I guess," Pool said to Elizabeth in the video.

I went to Pool's home in Brillion to ask about the charges.

According to court documents, the confrontation with Elizabeth happened in Green Bay, but Pool's been charged with child sex crimes in Calumet County, where he lives.

Brillion Police and Green Bay Police wouldn't comment on the investigation. In a statement, Green Bay Police said the following:

"The Green Bay Police Department does not recommend taking legal action on your own due to the risk that it poses. Anytime that you’re aware of a suspicious situation, it is best to contact your local law enforcement agency and share any information that you have with them to aid in their investigative efforts." Green Bay Police Department

Brillion Police also sent a statement:

"In general, the point below is that a citizen or a group of individuals are not a Law Enforcement Officials. You have NO idea or would have any knowledge of the person(s) you would be cornering, if you will.



The danger to the person “cornering a potential suspect” is very real. As Green Bay PD stated notify the jurisdiction of the situation, provide that jurisdiction with the information obtained and let Law Enforcement investigate." Brillion Police Department

Court records show Pool bonded out for $2,500 on March 29.

Pool's next court appearance is on April 29 at the Calumet County Courthouse.