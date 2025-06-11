Sexual ads, other violations lead Green Bay to shut down 7 massage businesses

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay's Common Council unanimously voted to allow police to begin the process of revoking licenses for seven massage businesses across the city for various violations. The businesses now have 10 days to appeal the city's decision before potentially losing their massage licenses.

"It sends a good message that we are not tolerating prostitution in Green Bay," said Melinda Eck, District 11 alderwoman. Eck has led efforts to hold massage and spa establishments accountable for following city law.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Green Bay police gave city staff a list of seven businesses facing violations they believe warrant license denial. The violations range from unlicensed therapists to sexual advertisements on illicit websites.

The businesses facing potential license revocation include Dream Spa, Day Spa, East Spa, Sunrise Spa, Moonlight Spa, Green Bay Spa and Cheery Spa.

"We want to make sure that we're being fair to everyone, that's why we're doing a very thorough check on everyone," said Green Bay Police Department Lt. Steve Mahoney. The lieutenant said the department received $20,000 in county funding, partly to conduct what he called "random checks" on massage businesses before the NFL Draft.

"Patience is what I'd say to the citizens of Green Bay and thank you for being patient with us," Mahoney said.

When NBC 26 called each business before meeting, some calls led to disconnections or went to voice mail, while others featured owners using Google Translator to plead their innocence.

"My company has been registered for just one year and I have not done anything wrong," one business owner told NBC 26 using Google translate.

When speaking with Green Bay Spa on West Mason Street, staff said the business owner is not local, but lives in Chicago.

City Attorney Lacey Cochart said if establishments appeal and quasi-judicial hearings are needed, the plan is to hold those during the next two council meetings.

"We still have the ordinance, we still need to make sure it's enforced and I believe that as we push these establishments out of Green Bay, they'll get the message and they won't come back," Eck said.

