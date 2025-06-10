Green Bay Metro Fire welcomes two new ladder trucks to strengthen emergency response

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is finding strength in numbers as they welcome two ladder trucks to the community, an addition the department said is vital to their continued efforts in serving the Green Bay area.

The sounds of sirens across the city are about to get two trucks louder with the arrival of these specialized vehicles.

"This is a little bit of a way of us to give back to the community that supports us so much," said Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott.

On Monday evening, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department welcomed a record-breaking number of new ladder trucks — at one time — to the community: Two.

Chief Knott said this will have a bigger impact than it might seem.

"What this does is brings us a lot more functionality, a lot more safety...and to package these vehicles together adds a lot more resources that we can bring to a rescue scene or a fire incident," Knott said.

The new trucks were the main feature at the first-ever Rescue Rally in Green Bay.

The department said each truck costs around $1.7 million, and both replace older trucks that are close to reaching their 20-year life spans.

"This is only possible with the support of our community. They're expensive vehicles, we're going to take good care of them, they're going to last us well into the future," said Knott.

Assistant Fire Chief Ray Fuiten explained that the difference between a ladder truck and regular engine can be seen in its function.

Ladder trucks don't carry water, but instead carry specialized tools to assist in a variety of rescue operations. Fire engines do not typically have a large aerial ladder on them and feature water, pumps and hoses.

"It's a huge, huge benefit to do this and have everything brand new, everything's up to date, state of the art...it'll allow us to do our job for the citizens of Green Bay, Allouez, Bellevue and the Oneida Nation," Fuiten said.

"The way [the event] was just designed to get us all together, showcase what these vehicles are, what they can do," said Knott.

Both trucks are now in service.

