Body of deceased man found inside burning home in Clayton

CLAYTON (NBC 26) — A house fire in Winnebago County has claimed the life of one person as multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to a residential fire in the 2900 block of Oakridge Road in the Town of Clayton on July 26. Deputies arrived at the scene around 9:35 a.m. to find the roof engulfed in flames and the entire house filled with smoke.

Fire crews from nine different departments worked together to extinguish the blaze. During their efforts, firefighters discovered a deceased male inside the house.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim at this time. No further information has been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple fire departments assisted at the scene, including the Town of Clayton Fire Department, Town of Neenah Fire Department, Fox Crossing Fire Department, Town of Winchester Fire Department, Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, Boom Bay Fire Department, Town of Vinland Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance Service.