ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — South Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon has reopened ahead of schedule after a closure caused by the 2025 NFL Draft.

Village of Ashwaubenon officials confirm the road has reopened for traffic on Monday afternoon, ahead of schedule. Originally, the street was set to open on Tuesday, May 6.

The street, where the Draft theater was located, was closed for over a month.